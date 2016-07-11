German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
July 11 Pegatron Corp
* Says June sales up 33.3 percent y/y at T$93.3 billion ($2.90 billion)
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/29C7BkY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.1800 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.