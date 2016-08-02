BRIEF-Monster Digital reports Q1 loss per share $0.28
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing
Aug 2 HTC Corp
* Says Q2 net loss after tax at T$3.1 billion ($98.08 million)
* Says Q2 operating income at T$18.9 billion
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aZ2nOz
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.6080 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Samara Ventures Pte. Ltd and Efusion Solutions Pte. Ltd.