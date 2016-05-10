UPDATE 2-Soccer-Europa League run brightens Man Utd's financial outlook
* Team heading to United States for summer tour (Adds details from analyst call)
May 10 Pegatron Corp
* Says consolidated revenue, net income for the quarter ended March 31 at T$256.4 billion ($7.88 billion) and T$4.84 billion
* Says Q1 income attributable to owners of the parent at T$4.11 billion
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.5440 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Team heading to United States for summer tour (Adds details from analyst call)
FRANKFURT/WASHINGTON, May 16 A group that took credit for leaking NSA cyber spying tools - including ones used in the WannaCry global ransomware attack - has said it plans to sell code that can be used to hack into the world's most used computers, software and phones.