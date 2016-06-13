BRIEF-Hangzhou Huaxing Chuangye Communication to acquire stake in tech firm
May 19 Hangzhou Huaxing Chuangye Communication Technology Co Ltd
June 13 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says it orders equipment from Teradyne Asia Pte Ltd, Tokyo Electron Ltd and Applied Materials South East Asia Pte. Ltd for T$7.3 billion ($225.31 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.4000 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 19 Hangzhou Huaxing Chuangye Communication Technology Co Ltd
CANNES, France, May 19 The Cannes Film Festival stopped the world premiere screening of the Netflix movie "Okja" after five minutes on Friday after sustained booing and slow clapping from the audience.