Indonesia's March loan growth accelerates to 9.2 pct y/y
JAKARTA, May 18 Loans extended by Indonesian banks grew 9.2 percent in March from a year earlier, accelerating from February's 8.6 percent pace, the central bank said on Thursday.
Aug 25 China Citic Bank Corp Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 4.5 percent y/y at 23.6 billion yuan ($3.55 billion)
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2bJ0LKD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6555 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
JAKARTA, May 18 Loans extended by Indonesian banks grew 9.2 percent in March from a year earlier, accelerating from February's 8.6 percent pace, the central bank said on Thursday.
* Prudential appoints Nic Nicandrou as chief executive of Prudential Corporation Asia