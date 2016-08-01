BRIEF-Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication unit plans IoT technology JV with partner
May 21 Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech Co Ltd :
Aug 1 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says orders equipment from Applied Materials South East Asia Pte Ltd for T$843.45 million ($26.68 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.6100 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 21 Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech Co Ltd :
* Some conservatives scandalised by street parties (Adds quotes from conservative body)