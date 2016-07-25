BRIEF-ARC Group Worldwide reports Q3 revenue $25.5 million
* ARC Group Worldwide reports fiscal year third quarter 2017 results
July 25 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders equipment from Tokyo Electron Ltd for T$527 million ($16.40 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.1390 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* ARC Group Worldwide reports fiscal year third quarter 2017 results
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: