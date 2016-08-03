BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 Hong Kong government
Minmetals Land Ltd's unit, Massive Leader Limited, wins tender for a site in Yau Tong, Kowloon, for HK$4.0 billion ($515.59 million)
The site is designated for non-industrial (excluding godown, hotel, office and petrol filling station) purposes
Source text in English: bit.ly/2as1eQ3
($1 = 7.7581 Hong Kong dollars)
Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project