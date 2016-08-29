BRIEF-Legal & General end-2016 solvency ratio 163 pct on new reporting structure
* Legal & general updates on its solvency ii position: surplus increased to £7.0bn, coverage ratio increased to 188%
Aug 29 China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 1.7 percent y/y at 27.2 billion yuan ($4.07 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2clB3iB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6782 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Legal & general updates on its solvency ii position: surplus increased to £7.0bn, coverage ratio increased to 188%
* MVI II LP held its first third-party close, securing commitments of £41 million from ltd partners who have acquired interests in portfolio at nav