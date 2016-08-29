Aug 29 Everbright Securities Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit down 69.0 percent y/y at 1.5 billion yuan ($224.62 million)

* Says it plans to boost Hong Kong unit's capital by up to HK$3.0 billion ($386.78 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bLC0Ow; bit.ly/2bxE5KX

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6780 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 7.7563 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)