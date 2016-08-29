Aug 29 Industrial Bank Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit up 6.1 percent y/y at 29.4 billion yuan ($4.40 billion)

* Says it plans to invest HK$3.0 billion ($386.77 million) to set up financial holding unit in Hong Kong

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bwkIRQ; bit.ly/2c8KDDM

($1 = 7.7565 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.6780 Chinese yuan renminbi)