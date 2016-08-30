BRIEF-Principal Capital says board allowed sale of two plots of land
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 Bank Of Beijing Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 5.8 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bytkfv
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly operating revenue 7.4 million pesos versus 4.2 million pesos