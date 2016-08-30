BRIEF-Hytera Communications to raise up to 987.5 mln yuan in share private placement
* Says it plans to raise up to 987.5 million yuan ($143.17 million) in share private placement to fund projects, working capital
Aug 30 Unisplendour Corp Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 180.4 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bFBJet
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it plans to raise up to 987.5 million yuan ($143.17 million) in share private placement to fund projects, working capital
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.