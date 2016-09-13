Sept 13 Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd

* Says it and subsidiary plan to boost financial unit's capital by 1.0 billion yuan ($149.71 million) to 2.0 billion yuan

* Says unit plans to launch asset-backed securitisation with size up to 2.1 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2csADRU; bit.ly/2ci3HkM

