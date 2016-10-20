Oct 20 Ping An Bank Co Ltd

* Says Q3 net profit up 4.4 percent y/y at 6.4 billion yuan ($949.94 million)

* Says board approves to appoint Hu Yuefei as head of the bank

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eomDeN; bit.ly/2eaHYw6

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7373 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)