BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Ping An Bank Co Ltd
* Says Q3 net profit up 4.4 percent y/y at 6.4 billion yuan ($949.94 million)
* Says board approves to appoint Hu Yuefei as head of the bank
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eomDeN; bit.ly/2eaHYw6
($1 = 6.7373 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing