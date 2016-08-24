BRIEF-IFabric Corp reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.017
* Q2 revenue rose 39 percent to c$4.255 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 24 Guangzhou Lingnan Group
* Says it plans to buy hotel and tourism assets for 3.4 billion yuan ($510.97 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan in private placement of shares to help fund acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bfh4Sk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6540 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Agreement enables Onkyo to use Immersion TouchSense premium and TouchSense Lite technologies in its smartphones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: