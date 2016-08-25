Indonesia's March loan growth accelerates to 9.2 pct y/y
JAKARTA, May 18 Loans extended by Indonesian banks grew 9.2 percent in March from a year earlier, accelerating from February's 8.6 percent pace, the central bank said on Thursday.
Aug 25 China Citic Bank Corp Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 40 billion yuan ($6.01 billion) A-share convertible bonds
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2bIXjQh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6555 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
JAKARTA, May 18 Loans extended by Indonesian banks grew 9.2 percent in March from a year earlier, accelerating from February's 8.6 percent pace, the central bank said on Thursday.
* Prudential appoints Nic Nicandrou as chief executive of Prudential Corporation Asia