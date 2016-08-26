BRIEF-Wendel confirms outlook for FY 2017
* GROWTH IN Q2 OF 2017 WILL BE PENALIZED BY AN ADVERSE CALENDAR EFFECT AND DETERIORATION OF MARINE REVENUE. Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 26 China Merchants Securities Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit down 69.35 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bU8XHu
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* GROWTH IN Q2 OF 2017 WILL BE PENALIZED BY AN ADVERSE CALENDAR EFFECT AND DETERIORATION OF MARINE REVENUE. Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Varadkar gains momentum ahead of June 2 leadership vote (Adds details, quote and polling on leadership race)