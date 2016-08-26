BRIEF-Capital Trust to consider increase in authorised share capital
* Says to consider increase in authorised share capital of company upto INR 300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 26 GF Securities Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit down 52.05 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bMxr5P
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says to consider increase in authorised share capital of company upto INR 300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees FY headline earnings per share of between 1,333.6 -1,433.9 cents, up between 33 pct and 43 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)