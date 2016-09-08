Life-science tool stocks thrive away from Obamacare glare
NEW YORK, May 15 Away from the political spotlight on Obamacare and high medicine prices, a section of the U.S. healthcare industry is quietly thriving on the stock market.
Sept 8 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.9 billion ($60.72 million) from Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc, Tokyo Electron Ltd and Applied Materials South East Asia Pte Ltd
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.2900 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 15 Away from the political spotlight on Obamacare and high medicine prices, a section of the U.S. healthcare industry is quietly thriving on the stock market.
* IFF announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2047