BRIEF-Teva announces launch of generic Glumetza in the U.S.
Oct 28 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* <Says 9-month net profit up 15.1 percent y/y
* Advent, Shanghai Pharma said to consider rival bid of about 70 euros a share for Stada - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2pPn4T1