Clint Eastwood does not rule out a return to Westerns
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
Nov 4 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says it orders equipment for T$808 million ($25.72 million) from Tokyo Electron Ltd
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.4170 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)