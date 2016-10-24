BRIEF-H&R REIT announces adoption of new compensation program, board expansion
* There will be caps on short term and long term performance awards for executives
Oct 24 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.3 billion ($41.08 million) from Edwards Ltd, Applied Materials South East Asia Pte Ltd
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.6470 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. government has filed a civil lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of using software to bypass emission controls in diesel vehicles, the Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday.