UPDATE 2-Renault stops production at some sites after cyber attack
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
Oct 27 Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net loss widens to 444.7 million yuan ($65.59 million) from 92.8 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fixWIe
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7805 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
LONDON, May 13 Production at Nissan's manufacturing plant in Sunderland, northeast England, has been affected by a cyber attack that has hit nearly 100 countries, a spokesman for the Japanese carmaker said on Saturday.