BRIEF-Tronc Inc to acquire Wrapports Holdings Llc
* Tronc Inc says has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Wrapports Holdings, Llc
Dec 21 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders equipment for T$1.5 billion ($46.84 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.0210 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Tronc Inc says has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Wrapports Holdings, Llc
* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent Inc of 19.8 million shares