UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 6 Innolux Corp
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$504.4 million ($15.79 million) from Contrel Technology Co Ltd
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.9480 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
CANNES, France, May 20 A sumptuous Stockholm museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art is at the centre of "The Square", a Palme d'Or nominee at Cannes which switches between surrealism, comedy of manners, thriller and social commentary.