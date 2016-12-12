BRIEF-Omega Advisors ups share stake in Alphabet, Facebook, Zynga, Time Inc
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing
Dec 12 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says Xiamen unit orders machinery equipment worth T$304.9 million ($9.58 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.8250 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake in Alcoa Corp of 200,000 shares - SEC filing