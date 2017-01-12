WRAPUP 4-Bangladesh raises highest danger warning as cyclone takes aim
* Sri Lanka sees worst disaster from torrential rains since 2003
Jan 12 China Vanke Co Ltd
* Says China Resources to sell stake to Shenzhen Metro
* Says China Resources and unit will sell entire 1.69 billion A-shares in the company to Shenzhen Metro
* Says stake sale at 37.2 billion yuan ($5.40 billion), 22.0 yuan per share
* Says share trade to resume on Jan 13
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jaMn2E
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8950 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Sri Lanka sees worst disaster from torrential rains since 2003
* Accend Capital - in connection with proposed transaction, co intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of 7.5 million units at $0.20 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: