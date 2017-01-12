Jan 12 China Vanke Co Ltd

* Says China Resources to sell stake to Shenzhen Metro

* Says China Resources and unit will sell entire 1.69 billion A-shares in the company to Shenzhen Metro

* Says stake sale at 37.2 billion yuan ($5.40 billion), 22.0 yuan per share

* Says share trade to resume on Jan 13

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jaMn2E

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8950 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)