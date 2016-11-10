BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 10 Pegatron Corp
* Says Q3 net profit at T$5.4 billion ($171.16 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2elFvO9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.5490 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
