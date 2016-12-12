Dec 12 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* says it orders equipment for T$5.8 billion ($182.17 million) from Uangyih-Tech Industrial Co Ltd, Chenfull International Co Ltd, United Integrated Services Co Ltd, ASML Hong Kong Ltd, Hitachi High-Technologies Corp and Lam Research International Sarl

