BRIEF-Stillfront acquires eRepublik Labs
* REG-STILLFRONT GROUP AB: STILLFRONT ACQUIRES EREPUBLIK LABS
Jan 20 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says it orders equipment for T$1.03 billion ($32.74 million) from M+W High Tech Projects Taiwan Co Ltd, Allis Electric Co Ltd and Chen Yuan Co Ltd
* "Exploring various investment options in order to respond to NAND flash memory market, including but not limited to investment in Xi'an"