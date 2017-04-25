BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 25 Wuhu Shunrong Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Technology Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 105.0 percent y/y at 433.0 million yuan ($62.89 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oGuEPn
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8848 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement