Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 28 Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd
* Says it returns to net profit of 78.3 million yuan ($11.36 million) in Q1
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pGdfLG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8900 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 The powerful Brazilian Rural Society group said on Friday it had sent a letter to development bank BNDES demanding the ouster of the Batista brothers from the board of meatpacker JBS SA following a corruption scandal involving the family that founded and runs the company.