MILAN Feb 22 Italy's investment bank Mediobanca will participate in the next auction for cheap European Central Bank funds at the end of February and will likely take another 4 billion euro of funds, the lender's CEO said in a conference call with analysts.

Of the 4 billion euros taken in the first auction for ECB funds in December, Mediobanca has invested around 2 billion euros in Italian government bonds, Chief Executive Alberto Nagel said.

Nagel said his bank will use a portion of the ECB funds it is expecting to take on Feb. 29 to invest in short-term domestic government bonds.

He also said that, despite the offer of cheap ECB bonds in December, the situation on the market for European wholesale banking funding is still not back to normal. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)