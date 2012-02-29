MILAN Feb 29 The take-up by Italian banks
at the European Central Bank's three-year fund tender on
Wednesday was on "a similar scale" to the 116 billion euros they
took at the previous offer in December, a senior Italian banking
source told Reuters.
"In today's operation, the participation by Italian banks
was on a similar scale (to December)," the source said, without
giving a precise figure.
Earlier Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest retail
lender, said it had taken 24 billion euros of Wednesday's funds.
