MILAN, March 13 The foundation controlling Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is confident a deadline for it to present a debt-cutting plan to creditors will be extended to April 30, a foundation's source said on Tuesday.

The current deadline expires on Thursday, but several sources close to the situation have said it could be extended to end-April to give the foundation more time to sell a stake of 15.5 percent in Italy's third biggest lender.

(Reporting By Stefano Bernabei)