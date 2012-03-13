BRIEF-London Stock Exchange Group sees group EBITDA margin about 55 pct by 2019
* Sees ftse russell- continued double-digit revenue growth - 2017-2019
MILAN, March 13 The foundation controlling Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is confident a deadline for it to present a debt-cutting plan to creditors will be extended to April 30, a foundation's source said on Tuesday.
The current deadline expires on Thursday, but several sources close to the situation have said it could be extended to end-April to give the foundation more time to sell a stake of 15.5 percent in Italy's third biggest lender.
(Reporting By Stefano Bernabei)
LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - Intrum Justitia is out with a jumbo €3bn-equivalent trade, set to be this year's largest in the European high-yield market.