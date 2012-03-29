WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
MILAN, March 29 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will unveil a significant overhaul of its structure and business operations this spring, as it pushes ahead with a change of its shareholder base and its top management.
In slides to a 2011 results presentation, Italy's No.3 bank said its new business plan, to be announced after an end-April shareholder meeting, would "give priority to the significant organisational and operational restructuring of the bank."
The Siena-based bank has appointed former UniCredit boss Alessandro Profumo as new chairman and hired earlier this year a new managing director, Fabrizio Viola, an outsider who will become the bank's first ever CEO.
Furthermore, Monte dei Paschi's top shareholder, a charitable fundation with close ties to local politicians, is selling down its controlling stake to repay debt worth around 1 billion euros.
(Reporting By Lisa Jucca)
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for allegedly receiving illegal campaign funds in the 2014 election when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.