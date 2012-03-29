MILAN, March 29 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena plans to issue in 2012 more debt than the around 12 billion euros maturing in the course of the year, director general Fabrizio Viola told an analyst presentation on results on Thursday.

Viola said the bank had 7 billion euros of maturing retail debt in 2012, plust just over 5 billion euros of wholesale debt coming due.

He added that the positive net issuance would help Italy's No.3 lender to gradually replace its stock of European Central Bank funds.

(Reporting By Lisa Jucca)