MILAN, April 23 Italian insurer Milano Assicurazioni said on Monday it was reasonable to expect a "positive trend" in the first quarter as an improvement in claims in the motor sector and savings of around 60 million euros in claim payments offset lower premiums.

Milano Assicurazioni is a unit of Fondiaria-SAI , the troubled insurer which is in merger talks to be rescued by peer Unipol.

Milano Assicurazioni said premiums were down 6.8 percent annually to 650 million euros in its non-life business. Similarly, life business premiums fell 7 percent in the first quarter to around 85 million euros.

