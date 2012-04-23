MILAN, April 23 Italian insurer Milano
Assicurazioni said on Monday it was reasonable to expect a
"positive trend" in the first quarter as an improvement in
claims in the motor sector and savings of around 60 million
euros in claim payments offset lower premiums.
Milano Assicurazioni is a unit of Fondiaria-SAI
, the troubled insurer which is in merger talks to be
rescued by peer Unipol.
Milano Assicurazioni said premiums were down 6.8 percent
annually to 650 million euros in its non-life business.
Similarly, life business premiums fell 7 percent in the first
quarter to around 85 million euros.
