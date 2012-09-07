CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 7 There is no reason why Italy should apply for EU aid, the chief executive of UniCredit (CRDI.MI), the country's biggest bank by assets, told Reuters on Friday.

Federico Ghizzoni also said his bank was not considering buying more Italian government bonds at this stage.

His comments came a day after the European Central Bank said it was ready to purchase unlimited amounts of bonds of up to three-year maturity of countries that request a European bailout and fulfil strict policy conditions.

Asked whether he expected Italy, the euro zone's third-biggest economy, would have to ask for EU help, Ghizzoni said in an interview: "I don't see any reason for that."

(Reporting By Lisa Jucca, Paola Arosio, Gianluca Semeraro)

((silvia.aloisi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9723;)) Keywords: UNICREDIT

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.