MILAN Feb 19 Shares in TV group Telecom Italia Media TCM.MI were sharply lower in early trade after parent Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) said on Monday it had chosen media firm Cairo Communication (CAI.MI) for exclusive talks to buy the company's TV flagship network.

A Milan analyst said the shares were giving up recent gains which had been fuelled by speculation businessman Diego Della Valle, who on Saturday also expressed interest in buying Telecom Italia Media's La 7 TV channel, could present a rival offer.

Cairo had been in a race to win control of some of TI Media assets with Clessidra, the private equity fund whose offer had been for the whole of the group.

At 0810 GMT TI Media shares were down 7 percent.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)

