MILAN, March 26 Shares in Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) fell more than 3 percent in early trade on Tuesday as traders cited a downgrade from Merrill Lynch.

"It's the Merrill downgrade," two Milan traders said.

Shares in Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC) were suspended on Tuesday after it said on Monday it would sell all its treasury stock. [ID:nE8E8LN01J]

Telefonica is a shareholder of Telecom Italia.

At 0710 GMT Telecom Italia shares were down 3.03 percent.

