MILAN, April 5 Shares in Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) were lower in early trade Friday after the stock rose around 8 percent on Thursday.

Reports said on Thursday the Italian incumbent could discuss the idea of tying up with Hutchison Whampoa's 0013.HK Italian wireless unit H3G at next week's board meeting.

Telecom Italia shares fell 1.82 percent at 0715 GMT underperforming Italy's blue chip index .FTMIB.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)

