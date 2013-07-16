MILAN, July 16 Shares in Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) opened more than 2 percent lower on Tuesday after the company said it wanted favourable regulatory conditions before going ahead with a spin-off of its fixed line network.

Telecommunications regulator AGCOM tentatively approved cutting the fees rival companies pay to rent space on the fixed line network last Thursday, prompting criticism from Telecom Italia.

Telecom Italia has said the fee cut would reduce its annual income by 110 million euros ($143.52 million).

($1 = 0.7664 euros)

