MILAN Aug 19 Italian mid-tier lender Carige (CRGI.MI) will hold a shareholder meeting on Sept. 30 to appoint a new board following the resignation this month of a majority of its directors, it said on Monday.

The bank, which needs to shore up its capital by 800 million euros, is facing a power struggle between its long-standing Chairman Giovanni Berneschi, and its top shareholder, a banking foundation that owns 47 percent of the lender.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)

((silvia.aloisi@thomsonreuters.com)(+39 02 6612 9723)(Reuters Messaging: silvia.aloisi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CARIGE BOARD

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.