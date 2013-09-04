MANTUA, Italy Sept 4 Telecom Italia
Chairman and CEO Franco Bernabe said on Wednesday that the
highly-fragmented telecoms sector in Europe needed to
consolidate.
"In Europe there are one hundred mobile operators and two
hundred fixed-line players. All I can say is that a process of
consolidation is necessary," he told reporters on the sidelines
of an event when asked about a possible merger with Telefonica
.
Shares in Telecom Italia have risen sharply in the last few
days on speculation it could become a target of a takeover in a
sector shake-up as its core investors are seeking to sell their
stakes.
Bernabe also said Telecom Italia would hold its next board
meeting on Sept. 19.
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Danilo Masoni,
editing by Jennifer Clark)