MILAN, Sept 10 Italy's Banca Carige said on Tuesday its accounting of derivatives trades had always been transparent and coherent with current norms and the contracts were not hurting its balance sheet.

The statement appeared to clash with a Bank of Italy report, reviewed by Reuters, that said that derivatives trades with Deutsche Bank had become "very risky".

The Genoa-based bank confirmed it had entered derivatives contracts over 7 billion euros ($9.29 billion) of Italian government bonds, but said these were mostly used to protect the lender from changes in interest rates on those bonds.

The bank said its liquidity stood at 4.5 billion euros and reiterated it only needed to raise 800 million euros to boost its capital position. ($1 = 0.7538 euros) (Reporting By Lisa Jucca; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)