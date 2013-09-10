BRIEF-Synovus in talks to buy Cabela's financial unit - CNBC, citing report
* Synovus in talks to buy Cabela's financial unit - CNBC, citing report
MILAN, Sept 10 Italy's Banca Carige said on Tuesday its accounting of derivatives trades had always been transparent and coherent with current norms and the contracts were not hurting its balance sheet.
The statement appeared to clash with a Bank of Italy report, reviewed by Reuters, that said that derivatives trades with Deutsche Bank had become "very risky".
The Genoa-based bank confirmed it had entered derivatives contracts over 7 billion euros ($9.29 billion) of Italian government bonds, but said these were mostly used to protect the lender from changes in interest rates on those bonds.
The bank said its liquidity stood at 4.5 billion euros and reiterated it only needed to raise 800 million euros to boost its capital position. ($1 = 0.7538 euros) (Reporting By Lisa Jucca; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)
March 29 You probably already knew that hedge fund names are intended to impress, or even better to confuse just enough to make you stop asking questions, but most of all to inspire confidence.
WASHINGTON, March 29 Four Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee have called for an investigation into whether the acting chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission exceeded his authority by taking steps to scale back or delay rules required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law.