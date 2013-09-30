BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
MILAN, Sept 30 Enrico Cucchiani's decision to step down as Intesa Sanpaolo's Chief Executive will help Italy's biggest retail lender to reach its full potential, the bank said in a statement on Monday.
Cucchiani, at the helm of Intesa Sanpaolo since late 2011, stepped down abruptly late on Sunday. Insiders have told Reuters he was ousted after a management clash. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Lisa Jucca)
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .