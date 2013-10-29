MILAN Oct 29 Italy's Luxottica said on
Tuesday it was optimistic about the fourth quarter after its
third quarter net profit rose 7.9 percent to 148 million euros
($203.79 million).
Net profit for the world's largest premium eyewear maker, at
current exchange rates, beat a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of
142.6 million euros.
Third-quarter net sales rose 7.4 percent at constant
exchange rates to 1.8 billion euros ($2.48 billion), in line
with analyst expectations.
The maker of Ray Ban, Oakley and Giorgio Armani branded
eyeglasses said it would continue to invest in its distribution
network, sales channels, technology, brand portfolio, and
emerging markets.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Stephen Jewkes)