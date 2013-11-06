MILAN Nov 6 The supervisory board of troubled
Italian lender Banca Popolare di Milano said on
Wednesday it wanted to rapidly hold a shareholder meeting to
renew its directors.
Pop Milano's CEO Piero Montani left last week to join rival
Carige, leaving the Milan-based lender rudderless.
The shareholder meeting would appoint a new supervisory
board and in turn a new management board with a three-year
mandate, making it easier to find a new CEO.
Pop Milano, which must carry out a capital hike and is
expected to unveil a new business plan on Nov. 12, has struggled
to hire a successor to Montani as, under current arrangements,
the mandate of a new CEO would expire in April.
